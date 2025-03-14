Tree plantation at Sahiwal coal-fired power plant: a step toward environmental sustainability

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) The Sahiwal Coal-Fired Power Plant, one of Pakistan's largest energy producers, is making strides to reduce its environmental impact through an extensive tree plantation initiative.

The 1320 MW plant, which contributes significantly to the national power grid, has recognized the importance of balancing energy production with ecological responsibility.

To address the environmental challenges often associated with coal-fired plants, the Sahiwal Power Plant has planted over 70,000 trees around the facility.

This initiative is aimed at improving air quality, preventing soil erosion, and enhancing biodiversity. In addition to the trees, 152,000 square meters of grass turf have been laid to restore the local environment. These efforts have transformed the local landscape, reduced desertification, and attracted wildlife, improving conditions for nearby communities.

The tree plantation program has already brought noticeable changes to the landscape. The newly established green spaces provide a habitat for various species of birds, insects, and small mammals, benefiting both the local ecosystem and the surrounding communities.

This environmental push is part of a broader commitment by the Sahiwal Power Plant to implement sustainable practices alongside its energy production.

This initiative highlights how industrial plants can integrate green practices while maintaining energy production. The Sahiwal Power Plant sets a strong example for other coal-fired and industrial plants, proving that sustainability and industrial progress can go hand in hand.

By focusing on environmental restoration, the Sahiwal Power Plant is setting an example for other coal-fired plants.

Despite the pollution often linked to coal energy, the plant shows that industrial operations can contribute to environmental sustainability. The tree planting initiative is not just about greening the area but also about ensuring that large-scale energy production can coexist with ecological preservation.

The Sahiwal Power Plant’s green efforts demonstrate that industrial facilities can play a key role in improving the environment. As more plants adopt similar sustainability programs, the vision of a greener future becomes more attainable, showing that energy production and environmental protection can go hand in hand.