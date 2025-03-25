Tree Plantation Awareness Campaign Launched In Shikarpur
Sumaira FH Published March 25, 2025 | 03:50 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) A comprehensive awareness campaign on tree plantation was successfully organized in rural communities of Shikarpur district, under the National Poverty Graduation Programme (NPGP) funded by the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD).
According to SRSO Media consultant, Jamil Ahmed, the campaign, held at Village Organizations (VO) Mud Khoso and VO Morano, Taluka Lakhi, aimed to emphasize the importance of environmental conservation at the community level. Over 85 community members participated in the event, which featured awareness sessions, tree plantation activities, and a rally to promote environmental responsibility.
Guest speakers, including Grant Manager NPGP Islamabad, Saeedudin, Acting PM SRSO, and DPO Shikarpur SRSO, engaged with the community, encouraging active participation in green initiatives.
Community Resource Persons (CRPs) educated participants on the benefits of tree plantation and environmental sustainability.
The event culminated in a tree plantation activity, where participants planted trees within their villages to promote a greener environment. Plants were also distributed among participants to combat climate change's adverse impacts and promote the goal of Green Sindh.
This initiative successfully fostered environmental consciousness and inspired collective action for a sustainable future.
