Tree Plantation & Book Festival At MC Middle School Khanewal

Muhammad Irfan Published February 20, 2025 | 03:40 PM

Tree plantation & book festival at MC Middle School Khanewal

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Dr. Salma Salman highlighted the importance of tree plantation in combating climate change, calling it both an environmental necessity and an ongoing charitable act (Sadaqah Jariyah).

She made these remarks while addressing a tree plantation & book festival, held at Government MC middle School 6-B, Railway Colony, here.

The event, aimed at promoting environmental awareness and education, featured a plantation drive and a book festival. As the chief guest, Dr Salma Salman inaugurated the campaign by planting a sapling and later visited various book stalls set up at the festival. Expressing her appreciation, she stated that trees are not only vital for the environment but also serve as an act of perpetual charity. She encouraged everyone to actively participate in such initiatives to mitigate the effects of climate change.

During her visit, Dr Salma praised the efforts of Headmaster Mehr Mukhtar Ahmed for his dedication to improving the school’s educational environment, organising the plantation drive, and successfully hosting the book fair. She assured that the Punjab government would extend all possible resources to further enhance the school's development.

In a gesture of support for underprivileged students, school bags, uniforms, and books were distributed to deserving children with the cooperation of local philanthropists and NGOs.

The event was attended by several distinguished guests, including: Chaudhry Fayaz Ahmad Sandhu, CEO, Education Authority, Khanewal; Mehr Shamshad Haider Daduana, District Education Officer Elementary, Khanewal; Muhammad Hafeez, District sports Officer, Khanewal; Malik Amir Hussain, Member District Peace Committee; Madam Bismillah Aram, social and political figure; Shahid Jameel, Deputy District Education Officer, Tehsil Khanewal; AEOs, headmasters, Punjab Teachers' Union representatives, and other community members.

The event concluded with special prayers for national prosperity, led by Malik Amir Hussain. Headmaster Mehr Mukhtar Ahmed extended his heartfelt gratitude to all attendees.

Additionally, Mian Muhammad Younis of Hafeez Book Centre arranged a book stall, and, as per tradition, honorable guests were presented with souvenirs. Furthermore, Rao Muhammad Ijaz of NCHD and Chairman Zafar Iqbal of NGO World distributed school bags and uniforms among deserving students.

The festival not only promoted literacy and environmental consciousness but also reflected the community's commitment to educational development and social welfare.

