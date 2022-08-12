Tree plantation campaign at University of Engineering and Technology

In accordance with the Independence Day, a plantation campaign has been started in the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore and its campuses

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :In accordance with the Independence Day, a plantation campaign has been started in the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore and its campuses.

UET Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar on Friday inaugurated the campaign by planting saplings and instructed students and faculty members to play their role in environment-friendly initiatives.

During the campaign, Dean Mechanical Prof Dr Nadeem Ahmed Mufti, Dean Chemical Prof Dr Naveed Ramzan, Dean Natural Sciences Prof Dr Shahid Rafiq, Dean Civil Prof Dr Habibur Rehman,Registrar Muhammad Asif, Treasurer Imran Babar, Controller Examinations Zargham Nusrat,and the chairmen of various departments planted saplings at the UET campus.