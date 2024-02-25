Tree plantation campaign begins in AJK

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) The tree plantation campaign for 2024 has started in Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK), aiming to plant 10 million saplings across 20 thousand acres of land throughout the region, according to a senior official from the State Forest Department.

In Mirpur District, Deputy Commissioner Yasir Riaz inaugurated the drive, planting a sapling of Palm at central Shaheed Chowk.

The ceremony was attended by numerous Kashmiri social workers and dignitaries, who participated by planting saplings. It was revealed that 1.50 million saplings would be planted in all three districts of Mirpur division through collaboration with various institutions, including the State Forest Department, private and public sector organizations, educational institutions, Pak Army personnel, and volunteers.

Speaking at the event, DC Yasir Riaz emphasized the importance of forests for the country's economy and urged enthusiastic participation in the tree plantation drive.

He highlighted the role of plants in ensuring a pollution-free environment and preventing land erosion.

Speakers at the ceremony stressed the need for maximum involvement from all segments of society, including NGOs and public and private sector departments, to achieve the campaign's goals. They suggested engaging employees, students, and members of civil society to meet the targets and ensure future plant protection.

The Forests Department has arranged for the availability of saplings free of cost at government nurseries and designated points. Over 1.50 million saplings will be planted in Mirpur division, comprising Mirpur, Kotli, and Bhimbher districts.

Additionally, emphasis was placed on forest protection through collective and individual efforts from concerned departments, individuals, and private and public sector entities.

