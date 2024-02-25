Tree Plantation Campaign Begins In AJK
Umer Jamshaid Published February 25, 2024 | 09:30 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) The tree plantation campaign for 2024 has started in Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK), aiming to plant 10 million saplings across 20 thousand acres of land throughout the region, according to a senior official from the State Forest Department.
In Mirpur District, Deputy Commissioner Yasir Riaz inaugurated the drive, planting a sapling of Palm at central Shaheed Chowk.
The ceremony was attended by numerous Kashmiri social workers and dignitaries, who participated by planting saplings. It was revealed that 1.50 million saplings would be planted in all three districts of Mirpur division through collaboration with various institutions, including the State Forest Department, private and public sector organizations, educational institutions, Pak Army personnel, and volunteers.
Speaking at the event, DC Yasir Riaz emphasized the importance of forests for the country's economy and urged enthusiastic participation in the tree plantation drive.
He highlighted the role of plants in ensuring a pollution-free environment and preventing land erosion.
Speakers at the ceremony stressed the need for maximum involvement from all segments of society, including NGOs and public and private sector departments, to achieve the campaign's goals. They suggested engaging employees, students, and members of civil society to meet the targets and ensure future plant protection.
The Forests Department has arranged for the availability of saplings free of cost at government nurseries and designated points. Over 1.50 million saplings will be planted in Mirpur division, comprising Mirpur, Kotli, and Bhimbher districts.
Additionally, emphasis was placed on forest protection through collective and individual efforts from concerned departments, individuals, and private and public sector entities.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
PSL 9: Qalandars opt to bowl first against Zalmis
PSL 9: Sultans beat Gladiators by 13 runs
PSL 2024 Match 11 Multan Sultan Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who W ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2024
PTI-supported Asad Manzoor Butt elected as LHCBA president
PML-N’s leader Malik Ahmed Khan elected as Punjab Assembly Speaker
PSL 9: Kings beat Qalandars by two wickets
PSL 2024 Match 10 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Wi ..
Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday
Realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note 50 sold every 1.5 seconds
Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Karachi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police officials dismissed for misusing authority14 minutes ago
-
LPG illegal business to be shut down in Faisalabad: DC14 minutes ago
-
Massive Polio eradication drive targets 742,500 children in AJK15 minutes ago
-
17 cases referred to drug court15 minutes ago
-
62 power pilferers netted across MEPCO region24 minutes ago
-
Caretaker CM approves Rs5m annual grant for Special Olympics Pakistan24 minutes ago
-
Construction work on NHF residential blocks ongoing with full momentum25 minutes ago
-
Kohat police nab 12, including proclaimed offender & drug peddlers25 minutes ago
-
Man booked for assaulting,filming widow woman in Attock25 minutes ago
-
Man killed in road mishap35 minutes ago
-
84 nurses of LGH selected for specialisation courses35 minutes ago
-
2 PML-N women parliamentarians selected for NA, KP assemblies on reserved seats35 minutes ago