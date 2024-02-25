Open Menu

Tree Plantation Campaign Begins In AJK

Umer Jamshaid Published February 25, 2024 | 09:30 PM

Tree plantation campaign begins in AJK

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) The tree plantation campaign for 2024 has started in Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK), aiming to plant 10 million saplings across 20 thousand acres of land throughout the region, according to a senior official from the State Forest Department.

In Mirpur District, Deputy Commissioner Yasir Riaz inaugurated the drive, planting a sapling of Palm at central Shaheed Chowk.

The ceremony was attended by numerous Kashmiri social workers and dignitaries, who participated by planting saplings. It was revealed that 1.50 million saplings would be planted in all three districts of Mirpur division through collaboration with various institutions, including the State Forest Department, private and public sector organizations, educational institutions, Pak Army personnel, and volunteers.

Speaking at the event, DC Yasir Riaz emphasized the importance of forests for the country's economy and urged enthusiastic participation in the tree plantation drive.

He highlighted the role of plants in ensuring a pollution-free environment and preventing land erosion.

Speakers at the ceremony stressed the need for maximum involvement from all segments of society, including NGOs and public and private sector departments, to achieve the campaign's goals. They suggested engaging employees, students, and members of civil society to meet the targets and ensure future plant protection.

The Forests Department has arranged for the availability of saplings free of cost at government nurseries and designated points. Over 1.50 million saplings will be planted in Mirpur division, comprising Mirpur, Kotli, and Bhimbher districts.

Additionally, emphasis was placed on forest protection through collective and individual efforts from concerned departments, individuals, and private and public sector entities.

APP/ahr/378

Related Topics

Army Martyrs Shaheed Civil Society Jammu Mirpur Kotli Azad Jammu And Kashmir Event All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

PSL 9: Qalandars opt to bowl first against Zalmis

PSL 9: Qalandars opt to bowl first against Zalmis

3 hours ago
 PSL 9: Sultans beat Gladiators by 13 runs

PSL 9: Sultans beat Gladiators by 13 runs

5 hours ago
 PSL 2024 Match 11 Multan Sultan Vs. Quetta Gladiat ..

PSL 2024 Match 11 Multan Sultan Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who W ..

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2024

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2024

13 hours ago
 PTI-supported Asad Manzoor Butt elected as LHCBA p ..

PTI-supported Asad Manzoor Butt elected as LHCBA president

23 hours ago
PML-N’s leader Malik Ahmed Khan elected as Punja ..

PML-N’s leader Malik Ahmed Khan elected as Punjab Assembly Speaker

23 hours ago
 PSL 9: Kings beat Qalandars by two wickets

PSL 9: Kings beat Qalandars by two wickets

1 day ago
 PSL 2024 Match 10 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kin ..

PSL 2024 Match 10 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

1 day ago
 Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday

Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday

1 day ago
 realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note ..

Realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note 50 sold every 1.5 seconds

1 day ago
 Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Kara ..

Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Karachi

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan