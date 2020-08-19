(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Housing and Urban Development Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed on Wednesday said that process of tree plantation was being carried out throughout the country to eliminate the environmental pollution according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He expressed these views while planting a tree at Pakistan International Airline (PIA) Park Murree. Adviser to Punjab Chief Minister Asif Mehmood was also present on the occasion.

Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed said, "Environmental pollution can be controlled if we follow the slogan 'Har Bashar Do Shajar' in real sense.

" He said that the saplings planted must be taken care of till they became strong trees.

He said, "Making the Prime Minister's 'Clean and Green Campaign successful is our joint responsibility and everyone should play role in planting as many trees as possible."Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed was informed that 60,000 new plants would be planted in Murree during the current monsoon tree-plantation campaign.