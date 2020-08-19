UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tree Plantation Campaign Continued As Per PM's Vision: Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 09:36 PM

Tree plantation campaign continued as per PM's vision: Minister

Punjab Minister for Housing and Urban Development Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed on Wednesday said that process of tree plantation was being carried out throughout the country to eliminate the environmental pollution according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Housing and Urban Development Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed on Wednesday said that process of tree plantation was being carried out throughout the country to eliminate the environmental pollution according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He expressed these views while planting a tree at Pakistan International Airline (PIA) Park Murree. Adviser to Punjab Chief Minister Asif Mehmood was also present on the occasion.

Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed said, "Environmental pollution can be controlled if we follow the slogan 'Har Bashar Do Shajar' in real sense.

" He said that the saplings planted must be taken care of till they became strong trees.

He said, "Making the Prime Minister's 'Clean and Green Campaign successful is our joint responsibility and everyone should play role in planting as many trees as possible."Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed was informed that 60,000 new plants would be planted in Murree during the current monsoon tree-plantation campaign.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Punjab Murree PIA Housing

Recent Stories

England coach Silverwood backs earlier Test match ..

3 minutes ago

Belarusian Court Rules Detention Extension of Tikh ..

3 minutes ago

Russian Module for ISS Arrives at Baikonur Spacepo ..

3 minutes ago

RPO visits sensitive Imambagahs, checks procession ..

3 minutes ago

Only Euro-5 standard petrol to be imported from Se ..

10 minutes ago

Lahore High Court stops implementation on notifica ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.