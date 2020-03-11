Tree plantation campaign continues in Lahore

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Addl DG Tariq Ali Basra on Wednesday planted a sapling at the Greater Iqbal Park under spring tree plantation campaign

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Addl DG Tariq Ali Basra on Wednesday planted a sapling at the Greater Iqbal Park under spring tree plantation campaign.

Addressing on the occasion, he said that to make gardens lush green and increase gardening, the PHA would continue the plantation campaign.

Greater Iqbal Park Project Director Farhat Abbas, Assistant Director Hafiz Ibrar andothers were also present.