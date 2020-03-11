UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tree Plantation Campaign Continues In Lahore

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 05:00 PM

Tree plantation campaign continues in Lahore

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Addl DG Tariq Ali Basra on Wednesday planted a sapling at the Greater Iqbal Park under spring tree plantation campaign

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Addl DG Tariq Ali Basra on Wednesday planted a sapling at the Greater Iqbal Park under spring tree plantation campaign.

Addressing on the occasion, he said that to make gardens lush green and increase gardening, the PHA would continue the plantation campaign.

Greater Iqbal Park Project Director Farhat Abbas, Assistant Director Hafiz Ibrar andothers were also present.

Related Topics

Basra

Recent Stories

Heavy rain hits country's upper and central parts ..

21 minutes ago

Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

6 minutes ago

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan exp ..

6 minutes ago

An apple a day can keep pneumonia away: Study

6 minutes ago

HEC committed to developing solution-oriented inte ..

8 minutes ago

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrests its f ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.