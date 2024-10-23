Tree Plantation Campaign Gathers Pace
Umer Jamshaid Published October 23, 2024 | 07:57 PM
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Bukhari said on Wednesday that as per vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a large-scale tree plantation campaign was in full swing across the district
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Bukhari said on Wednesday that as per vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a large-scale tree plantation campaign was in full swing across the district.
Deputy Commissioner, while planting a sapling at the District Accounts Office, stressed the importance of planting more trees to make Khanewal greener and more environmentally friendly. He highlighted that the ongoing monsoon tree plantation campaign was progressing rapidly, urging every citizen in the district to plant at least one tree to contribute to the drive.
The DC also shared the ambitious target of planting 100,000 saplings across the district including 40,000 trees will be planted in Tehsil Khanewal, 30,000 in Kabirwala, and 15,000 each in Jehanian and Mian Channu. He said that the green initiative aims to enhance environmental sustainability and create a cleaner, greener future for the residents of Khanewal.
During his visit, the DC inspected various departments of the District Accounts Office, after which District Accounts Officer Allah Dad Hans also planted a sapling in the office lawn.
Recent Stories
16 outlaws arrested; drug and weapons recovered
CM Bugti orders to increase development funds of LBs by 100pc
Rubina Khalid stresses importance of cooperation between federal, provincial gov ..
IHC directs AG to consult lawyers in missing PTI focal person case
CAF Pakistan’s holds inaugural meeting, sets roadmap for resilience
PA body on local government, elections holds introductory meeting
Law fraternity across the country welcomes Justice Yahya Afridi as CJP
Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate by half point
AJK President urges UK-based overseas Kashmiris to expose Indian brutalities i ..
Leading Hamas official in Russia for talks on Gaza war: official tells AFP
Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Khawaja Imran Nazir announc ..
Farewell ceremony held in honour of outgoing ASP Asad Iqbal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
16 outlaws arrested; drug and weapons recovered4 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti orders to increase development funds of LBs by 100pc4 minutes ago
-
Rubina Khalid stresses importance of cooperation between federal, provincial govts to support regist ..4 minutes ago
-
IHC directs AG to consult lawyers in missing PTI focal person case4 minutes ago
-
CAF Pakistan’s holds inaugural meeting, sets roadmap for resilience6 minutes ago
-
PA body on local government, elections holds introductory meeting4 minutes ago
-
Law fraternity across the country welcomes Justice Yahya Afridi as CJP4 minutes ago
-
Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Khawaja Imran Nazir announces Thalassemia wards ..8 minutes ago
-
Farewell ceremony held in honour of outgoing ASP Asad Iqbal8 minutes ago
-
SC sends matter of terminated employees to constitutional bench15 minutes ago
-
Kisan card active in district15 minutes ago
-
Provincial Minister visits 8 cotton factories15 minutes ago