Tree Plantation Campaign Gathers Pace

Umer Jamshaid Published October 23, 2024 | 07:57 PM

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Bukhari said on Wednesday that as per vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a large-scale tree plantation campaign was in full swing across the district

Deputy Commissioner, while planting a sapling at the District Accounts Office, stressed the importance of planting more trees to make Khanewal greener and more environmentally friendly. He highlighted that the ongoing monsoon tree plantation campaign was progressing rapidly, urging every citizen in the district to plant at least one tree to contribute to the drive.

The DC also shared the ambitious target of planting 100,000 saplings across the district including 40,000 trees will be planted in Tehsil Khanewal, 30,000 in Kabirwala, and 15,000 each in Jehanian and Mian Channu. He said that the green initiative aims to enhance environmental sustainability and create a cleaner, greener future for the residents of Khanewal.

During his visit, the DC inspected various departments of the District Accounts Office, after which District Accounts Officer Allah Dad Hans also planted a sapling in the office lawn.

