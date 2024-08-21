Tree plantation campaign in full swing:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Tree planting campaign in Government Anbala Muslim Graduate College Sargodha is going on with full enthusiasm.

According to the college spokesman here on Wednesday,plant saplings activity was done for two days by the urdu Department of the college.

President of Urdu Department Prof. Dr. Khalid Mahmood Baloch and other teachers along with students planted two hundred saplings at different places.

"We should actively participate in this campaign,it is our national duty to make our country green",they vowed.