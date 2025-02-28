Tree Plantation Campaign In Full Swing In Kohat
Muhammad Irfan Published February 28, 2025 | 10:50 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) A grand ceremony was organized on Friday at the Department of Agriculture, Extension Division, Kohat office regarding the “Green Growth Strategy-Billion Tree Plus” plantation campaign.
According to DC office, the ceremony was attended by Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdul Akram Chitrali, District Director Agriculture Dr. Shakirullah, other government officers, landowners and a large number of farmers.
The DC said in his address that trees are very important for the protection of our environment and the sustainability of natural resources.
He urged the people to participate fully in this campaign and play their role in making their area green and lush by planting more and more fruit trees.
He said that due to climate change, we are facing severe environmental challenges, and promoting plantation has become indispensable to deal with these problems.
District Director Agriculture Dr. Shakirullah also expressed his views on the occasion and said that agriculture and plantation are closely related, and trees play a key role in maintaining soil fertility, purifying the air, and conserving natural resources.
He directed farmers and landowners to plant more trees and promote plantation in residential areas as well as agricultural lands.
At the end of the ceremony, useful fruit plants were also distributed among landowners.
