Tree plantation campaign inaugurated at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi

A tree plantation campaign under Prime Minister's "Plant for Pakistan" program started here on Monday at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :A tree plantation campaign under Prime Minister 's "Plant for Pakistan " program started here on Monday at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR).

The event was arranged by the University Green Office while PMAS-AAUR Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qamar-uz-Zaman kicked off the campaign by planting a sapling of Jacaranda. Pro-Vice Chancellor of the University along with all Deans and Directors participated in the event.

Prof. Dr. Qamar-uz-Zaman addressing the participants said, Pakistan was among top 10 countries that were at high risk to climate change. The remedy to mitigate the impact of climate change undoubtedly lies in planting more and more trees, he added.

He said, "We should plant saplings to save humans and coming generation." He further said, environmental pollution and temperature was increasing day by day due to high deforestation rate in the country. Trees can serve as green shelter during extreme climate conditions thus making earth cooler for animal and human life.

He invited others departments of the University to become part of the tree plantation campaign.

Earlier, the VC along with former Vice Chancellor of the University of Agriculture Faisalabad Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan inaugurated the Green Office Nursery.

The VC further said that the university has set a target of planting 15,000 saplings at the main campus, sub-campuses, affiliated campuses and University Research Farms under the campaign.

The Director, University Green Office, Shahid Ali Khan on the occasion said the University Green Office was a platform for the students and employees of the University where sustainable ideas were shaped and the projects were launched, all with the objective to make the university more sustainable.

He further informed that a plant nursery was established under this office in which nearly 20,000 saplings have been grown which would be distributed free of cost among the students and local community to strengthen Plant for Pakistan campaign.