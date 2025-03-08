Open Menu

Tree Plantation Campaign Inaugurated In Police Training Centre Dera

Sumaira FH Published March 08, 2025 | 03:00 PM

Tree plantation campaign inaugurated in Police Training centre Dera

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) Under the billion Tree Plus Plantation Programme, a plantation drive was organized at Police Training school, Ratta Kalachi organized by District Administration Dera Ismail Khan. Senior officials of Police Department, Forest Department, and District Administration Dera Ismail Khan attended the occasion.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Adnan Jameel and Assistant Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan, Muhammad Faseeh Ishaq Abbasi also planted saplings while participating in the campaign. On this occasion, the speakers highlighted the importance of trees and said that plantation is not only essential for environmental protection but also for a better and greener future.

On the occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Adnan Jameel

said a spring tree plantation campaign was underway in the district to plant saplings at government offices, educational institutions, and other locations.

He said that The district administration is commitment to promote plantation under the Billion Tree Plus Plantation Program to maintain ecological balance and provide a clean and pleasant environment for future generations.

He urged citizens to actively participate in the campaign to create a cleaner and healthier environment for future generations.

