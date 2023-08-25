Open Menu

'Tree Plantation Campaign' Kicks Off At BISE Sargodha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 25, 2023 | 12:10 PM

'Tree Plantation campaign' kicks off at BISE Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :A 'Tree Plantation campaign' under the Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) kicked off here on Friday.

The Secretary BISE Dr Mohsin Abbas inaugurated the drive by planting a sapling at board's ground.

While addressing, he said that to overcome the growing environmental pollution,it was the need of the hour to plant maximum saplings at public and private places.

"To plant a sapling is a Sunnat-e-Rasool(SAW) so we should plant more trees as possible",he added.

Secretary Education Board directed all the board employees and schools and colleges to plant trees on the premises.

Director Physical Education Roshan Zameer, Anees Sadiq Gujjar, Shoaib Jappa, Allahyar Hanjara, Mohsen Abbas Joya and Umar Drazan were also present.

Related Topics

Education BISE All

