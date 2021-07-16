Tree plantation campaign kicks off at educational institutes, hospitals

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :District administration has started a tree plantation campaign to make government hospitals, educational institutes and offices green by planting maximum trees.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shahzad inaugurated the campaign by planting a tree at the urban forest area of Multan Institute of Kidney Diseases here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, DC Ali Shahzad said that tree plantation was one of the best investments andt tree plantation was being made as per directives of the Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar under "Khidmat Apke Dehleez Par" program.

The deputy commissioner announced the Prime Minister Imran Khan's plant for Pakistan campaign would be soon inaugurated by the prime minister in the first week of August.

The tree plantation would continue for five months under the campaign, he added.

He stressed upon the need of maximum tree plantation in order to control rising heat in the world as it would control the environmental pollution.

The DC further stated that the forest department has fixed the target of planting 321,000 trees during the ongoing year and added that forest and agriculture departments have decided to make a miyawaki jungle on one-acre land in which 1700 saplings of eight different kinds would be planted.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Muhammad Tayyab Khan, Executive Director MKD Ali Raza Zaidi, Divisional Forest Officer Extension Muhammad Afzal and other concerned officers were also present on the occasion.