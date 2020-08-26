Tree plantation campaign kicks-off at International Islamic University Islamabad

The tree plantation campaign started on Wednesday at International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :The tree plantation campaign started on Wednesday at International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI).

Rector IIUI, Prof. Dr MasoomYasinzai inaugurated the campaign by planting a sapling at new campus of the university.

The Rector also prayed for progress of university and termed plantation need of the hour, calling for raising awareness on environment conservation. Dr. Masoom urged the allied Officials of Horticultural Section and IIUI community to vigorously participate in the campaign.

He urged that youth must be involved in constructive initiative like tree plantation. The ceremony was organized by Horticulture Section of the University.

It was also attended by Prof. Dr. AqdasNaveed Malik, Vice President HS&R, Prof. Dr. Farkhanda Zia, Vice President, Female Campus, Deans Dr. Hafiz Muhammad Bashir, Dr. TahirHakeem , Dr. Abdul Rashid, DG IIIE,Director Administration , Khalid Mehmood Raja, Provost Male Dr. AbrarAnver, Students Advisors Dr. NylaJabeen, Dr. Roohul Amin, Assistant Director Mr. AltafBarkiand other relevant officials.