Tree Plantation Campaign Kicks Off In Bagh-e-Jinnah

Sumaira FH 16 seconds ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 10:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Wednesday said that it was pleasing that civil society was actively taking part in tree plantation campaign.

She said this after planting a sapling at Bagh-e-Jinnah, here.

Tree plantation campaign in Bagh-e-Jinnah was started with the collaboration of a local hotel and Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA).

The minister said, "It is for the first time in the history of the country that such a vibrant tree plantation campaign has been started." PHA chairman Yasir Gillani, Commissioner Lahore Asif Bilal Lodhi and others were also present on the occasion.

It is pertinent to mention here that during the campaign 1000 saplings including Acacia nilotica (kikar), '"Neem" and others were being planted.

PHA Director General Ghulam Farid said the authority was planting 200,000 plants in the provincial capital.

