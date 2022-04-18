UrduPoint.com

Tree Plantation Campaign Kicks Off In Sindh Agriculture University

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 18, 2022 | 07:54 PM

The monsoon tree plantation drive started at Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) on Monday with planting of sapling by the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Marri at the premises of the Faculty of Crop Protection

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, the vice chancellor said each person of the society was utilizing the wood of at least two trees in his life and the loss of these trees could be compensated by every human being by planting saplings by realizing it as a moral obligation.

He said that environmental awareness was a global issue, adding that the greenhouse effect and global warming was because of human activities, which he said ultimately created climate change that is drastically affecting the environment.

He emphasized to all stakeholders to plant maximum saplings at suitable places in premises of campus, residential colony, hostels, forms and surroundings so that the varsity could be converted into a model of a green campus.

The Chairman of the Campus Coordination and Beautification Committee Prof. Dr. Inayatullah Rajper in his briefing informed that the varsity management has prepared the plan of planting thousands of different kinds species in and outside the campus.

Later, the Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri, Pro-Vice Chancellor Dr. Jan Muhammad Marri, Deans, Dr. Qamaruddin Chachar, Dr. AIjaz Ali Khooharo, Dr. Syed Ghiyasuddin Shah Rashidi, Dr. Altaf Siyal, Dr. Aijaz Soomro, Dr. Ziaul Hassan Shah, Pir Ahmed Naqi Shah, Dr. Barkatullah Qureshi, Dr, Ghulam Mujtaba Khushik, Directors, Head of the Departments, teachers and officers planted the saplings.

