Tree plantation campaign kicks off in Sindh University

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :The monsoon tree plantation campaign kicked off in University of Sindh Jamshoro from Tuesday.

The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat along with journalist and anchor-person Syed Iqrar-ul-Hassan inaugurated the campaign by planting sapling at Department of Physiology in presence of hundreds of male and female students of 57 departments, institutes and centres of the varsity who later also participated in the campaign and planted saplings at different sites of the campus.

In addition, a seminar at Shaikh Ayaz Auditorium of Arts Faculty Building was organized to raise awareness regarding paramount importance of plantation and hazards of deteriorating environment.

The seminar was presided over by Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat; whereas, deans of various academic faculties, chairpersons/ directors of multiple academic departments, officers, employees, students and environmentalists were in attendance.

Addressing the participants, the Vice Chancellor said that a total number of 40 thousand plants during the plantation drive; as many as 25,000 plants have been planted at different places of the Allama I.I Kazi campus in a month.

He informed that the drive will continue further in which another 50000 saplings will be planted to make the campus green and environment friendly in accordance to vision of Green Pakistan.

Syed Iqrar-ul-Hassan observed that as a youth-mobilizing individual and as somewhat of a celebrity he reckoned it his responsibility to combat virulent effects of environmental pollution and to reduce toxicity in urban and rural pockets of Pakistan.

"We have to transmit safer, greener and more prosperous country to our succeeding generations", he said and added, "We have to think about next generations in Pakistan. This philosophy has brought me to Sindh University. Together, we will make Pakistan a lush green state, In-Sha-Allah".

He informed that he and his team had been able to plant 1.4 million saplings up until then at different places in Pakistan.

The SSP Jamshoro Tauqeer Muhammad Naeem said that Syed Iqrar-ul-Hassan was a year senior to him while they studied at Government College University Lahore, adding that Syed possessed passionate flair for debate-making and social service. This is perhaps what had turned him into investigative journalist and a philanthropist, he added.

Earlier, Syed Iqrar-ul-Hassan called on Vice Chancellor in his office where the two exchanged views on multiple matters of mutual interests along with deliberating upon various youth-related projects and the role the varsity could play towards social transformation in the country.

The In-charge Plantation and Beautification Dr Nabila Shah Jeelani briefed those present about the plantation initiatives that had so far been undertaken at the campus.