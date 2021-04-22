UrduPoint.com
Tree Plantation Campaign Launch In Nawabshah

Tree plantation campaign launch in Nawabshah

On the occasion of World Earth Day, the Department of Environment Shaheed Benazirabad planted trees in collaboration with the Forest Department and Principal Degree College

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :On the occasion of World Earth Day, the Department of Environment Shaheed Benazirabad planted trees in collaboration with the Forest Department and Principal Degree College.

District In-charge Department of Environment Shaheed Benazirabad Gul Ameer Sumbal planted saplings at Government Degree College and Habib Sugar Mills and formally inaugurated the Tree Plantation Campaign in the district.

Addressing the occasion Gul Ameer Sumbal said that environmental pollution is increasing day by day, which is consistently increasing the earth temperature and causing big weather changes. He said that mass cutting of trees is one of the reasons for this weather change.

Sumbal said that increasing world temperature is also causing heat stroke, disastrous rains and floods and large-scale adverse effects on crops.

He said that undue use of pesticides are also killing beneficial insects like Honeybee and other Pollinators.

He said that the arising situation requires more and more tree plantation to avert environmental and weather changes. Sumbal said that every citizen of society shall plant at least one tree taking it as responsibility.

He said that the Department of Environmental Protection is observing this day throughout Sindh with dedication with the aim to make the general public aware that our earth and living creatures could face big weather changes and how we can prevent it and remain safe.

The In-charge Department of Environment Protection appealed to the general public to avoid use of plastic shoppers for safety of earth 's environment and keep their own house, street and area clean feeling it as national and ethical responsibility.

