Tree Plantation Campaign Launched

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 22, 2022 | 07:22 PM

Tree plantation campaign launched

Commissioner Rukshan Division Mir Saifullah Khatiran on Tuesday launched a tree planting campaign in Rukshan Division in connection with the Prime Minister's Green Pakistan initiative

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :Commissioner Rukshan Division Mir Saifullah Khatiran on Tuesday launched a tree planting campaign in Rukshan Division in connection with the Prime Minister's Green Pakistan initiative.

Speaking on the occasion the commissioner said trees were being planted in the campaign to make the country clean.

Commissioner Saifullah Khan said forests were being cut down mercilessly and the forest land was being used to build houses.

To counter deforestation, it was important to plant more trees, he said adding, forests provide not only food but also job opportunities.

