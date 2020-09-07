UrduPoint.com
Tree Plantation Campaign Launched At PMAS-AAUR Sub-campus

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 05:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :A special tree Plantation Campaign launched at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) Sub-Campus Khushab on Monday.

According to a PMAS-AAUR spokesman, the Vice Chancellor, PMAS-AAUR Prof. Dr. Qamar Zaman inaugurated the campaign.

Senior administrative officers, research experts and professors of various departments were present on the occasion.

While addressing the participants, Dr. Qamar Zaman appreciated the government's "Clean Green Pakistan" initiative which is the first of its kind in the country being appreciated globally.

He said that planting a tree is perpetual charity and the fruit plants are the above in it which is also Sunnah.

He also stressed the participants to not only plant a tree but also make sure look after of the saplings which is bigger issue than plantation.

He asked all the employees to work hard for the campaign and also mobilize the farming community not only to increase their income but it will also be helpful to convert their barren land into fertile.

The VC also visited the laboratories and class rooms and appreciated efforts of the administration.

He also instructed the managements to upgrade all lecture rooms, laboratories and farm engineering workshop and provide maximum facilities to the students.

Dr. Qamar Zaman along with senior faculty members also visited the union council Pelowaince Thal and inaugurated a unique project "My Village, My paradise".

While addressing the farmers, he appreciated the community efforts and informed about the research projects of PMAS-AAUR for the development of agriculture.

He assured full supports from PMAS-AAUR about modern agricultural research and methods. He also inaugurated Model farm at Dera Jatt, Ghazi Khel and Jasra in Thal.

An Agricultural exhibition was also held where seeds of all crops and agricultural machinery were also exhibited. The VC also inspected modern irrigation system, orchards and provided awareness to the farmers on modern agriculture methods.

The farmers, youth and dignitaries thanked the VC and expert from PMAS-AAUR and hoped that such visit will continue in future for the development of agriculture.

