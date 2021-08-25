Tree plantation campaign launched at Punjab Arts Council

Punjab Arts Council(PAC) in collaboration with the National Horticulture Society of Pakistan launched a tree-plantation drive and planted saplings of various types at PAC lawn here on Wednesday

Chairman National Horticulture Society of Pakistan Iftikhar Awan while speaking on the occasion said that the present government was well aware of the dangerous consequences of global warming and therefore emphasis was being laid on tree plantation.

Director Arts Council Waqar Ahmed said that planting trees was a charity and trees were a guarantee of mental and physical health for future generations.

The event was attended by a large number of people from various walks of life.