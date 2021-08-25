UrduPoint.com

Tree Plantation Campaign Launched At Punjab Arts Council

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 07:14 PM

Tree plantation campaign launched at Punjab Arts Council

Punjab Arts Council(PAC) in collaboration with the National Horticulture Society of Pakistan launched a tree-plantation drive and planted saplings of various types at PAC lawn here on Wednesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Arts Council(PAC) in collaboration with the National Horticulture Society of Pakistan launched a tree-plantation drive and planted saplings of various types at PAC lawn here on Wednesday.

Chairman National Horticulture Society of Pakistan Iftikhar Awan while speaking on the occasion said that the present government was well aware of the dangerous consequences of global warming and therefore emphasis was being laid on tree plantation.

Director Arts Council Waqar Ahmed said that planting trees was a charity and trees were a guarantee of mental and physical health for future generations.

The event was attended by a large number of people from various walks of life.

Related Topics

Pakistan Punjab Event From Government

Recent Stories

Ajman Chamber discusses commercial cooperation wit ..

Ajman Chamber discusses commercial cooperation with Bosnia-Herzegovina delegatio ..

4 minutes ago
 Austria Not Planning Any Official Visit to Crimea ..

Austria Not Planning Any Official Visit to Crimea - Foreign Minister

1 minute ago
 Hot & humid weather with chances of DRW forecast f ..

Hot & humid weather with chances of DRW forecast for city

1 minute ago
 Russia Exported Terminator Combat Vehicles to Afri ..

Russia Exported Terminator Combat Vehicles to Africa - Defense Cooperation Agenc ..

1 minute ago
 France Still Uncertain About End Date for Kabul Ev ..

France Still Uncertain About End Date for Kabul Evacuations - Gov't

1 minute ago
 Russian Planes With Kyrgyz Evacuees From Kabul Lan ..

Russian Planes With Kyrgyz Evacuees From Kabul Lands in Kyrgyzstan - Ministry

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.