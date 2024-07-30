Open Menu

Tree Plantation Campaign Launched At SBBU

Sumaira FH Published July 30, 2024 | 10:15 PM

On the special instructions of Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Amanat Ali Jalbani, a tree-planting campaign has been launched in the university and various areas of the city to address the changes in the natural environment caused by the increasing temperature in Sindh and around the world

Agha Sabir Pathan, Director of Student Affairs, and Forest Officer Mushtaq Ali Zardari said that significant changes have occurred in the natural environment of Sindh, affecting wildlife, urban life, plants, and weather. We are trying to change the environment by planting more and more trees.

Vice Chancellor Professor Dr.

Amanat Ali Jalbani, said that an urban forest is being established within the university, where 15,000 trees are being planted. Dr. Jalbani said that to control the increasing temperature, we need to plant trees, make history, and small and large educational institutions need to play their role.

He further said that if we do not control climate change now, the destruction can increase to the extent that it cannot be compensated for even in thousands of years.

Dr. Jalbani emphasized the importance of planting trees to control the increasing temperature and urged educational institutions to play their role in this regard.

