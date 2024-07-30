Tree Plantation Campaign Launched At SBBU
Sumaira FH Published July 30, 2024 | 10:15 PM
On the special instructions of Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Amanat Ali Jalbani, a tree-planting campaign has been launched in the university and various areas of the city to address the changes in the natural environment caused by the increasing temperature in Sindh and around the world
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) On the special instructions of Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Amanat Ali Jalbani, a tree-planting campaign has been launched in the university and various areas of the city to address the changes in the natural environment caused by the increasing temperature in Sindh and around the world.
Agha Sabir Pathan, Director of Student Affairs, and Forest Officer Mushtaq Ali Zardari said that significant changes have occurred in the natural environment of Sindh, affecting wildlife, urban life, plants, and weather. We are trying to change the environment by planting more and more trees.
Vice Chancellor Professor Dr.
Amanat Ali Jalbani, said that an urban forest is being established within the university, where 15,000 trees are being planted. Dr. Jalbani said that to control the increasing temperature, we need to plant trees, make history, and small and large educational institutions need to play their role.
He further said that if we do not control climate change now, the destruction can increase to the extent that it cannot be compensated for even in thousands of years.
Dr. Jalbani emphasized the importance of planting trees to control the increasing temperature and urged educational institutions to play their role in this regard.
Recent Stories
Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful
IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik
Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend
Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17
One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study
Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution
Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..
Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand
Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal
Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA
FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024-25
Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help reduce energy prices: Awais
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTI chief seeks power by creating conflicts: Khawaja Asif5 hours ago
-
Media's role pivotal in promoting timely availability of data for Sustainable Population Growth5 hours ago
-
Nutshell Group announces strategic expansion into Middle East; promotes Mehrunisa Azhar to COO for P ..5 hours ago
-
Over 5 mln Muslims perform prayers at Prophet's Mosque in a week5 hours ago
-
Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful5 hours ago
-
IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik5 hours ago
-
Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution6 hours ago
-
Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand6 hours ago
-
Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA6 hours ago
-
Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help reduce energy prices: Awais6 hours ago
-
Murree's development projects to boost tourism, says Raja Usama Sarwar6 hours ago
-
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur for integrated strategy to promote i ..6 hours ago