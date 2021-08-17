UrduPoint.com

Tree Plantation Campaign Launched At UET

Tree plantation campaign launched at UET

The University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore has launched a tree plantation drive and planted 1620 plants in the main campus

The University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore has launched a tree plantation drive and planted 1620 plants in the main campus.

Vice Chancellor UET Lahore Prof. Dr. Syed Mansoor Sarwar inaugurated the plantation campaign by planting a tree.

Later, Registrar, Director Student Affairs, Senior Warden, Deans, Chairmen, and teachers also planted trees.

On this occasion, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Syed Mansoor Sarwar said that trees are environment friendly and provide life to all living beings, therefore, their significance needs to be highlighted to increase the number and conservation.

He encouraged all faculty and students to plant trees and try to persuade others to join the good cause.

