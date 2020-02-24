UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tree Plantation Campaign Launched In Aurakzai Tribal District

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 12:12 PM

Tree plantation campaign launched in Aurakzai tribal district

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aurakzai Wasal Khan Khattak inaugurated tree plantation campaign under 'Plan for Pakistan project' by planting a sapling in the agency headquarters here on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aurakzai Wasal Khan Khattak inaugurated tree plantation campaign under 'Plan for Pakistan project' by planting a sapling in the agency headquarters here on Monday.

A large of number of people from the civil society including tribal elders and the district's high officials including Assistant Commissioner Haider Hussain, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Shahid Noor Khattak, Rang officer Muhammad Ali Halal were present.

During the briefing, the DFO said that elaborate arrangements had been put in place and 30,000 free saplings would be distributed during the campaign among people to make the drive a success and successfully overcome environmental challenges, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC said forests were precious assets of the nation, so utmost efforts should be taken to protect it from any harm.

In view of global warming and population challenges which the society was facing, it had now become be inevitable to grow more trees and protect the life from negative impact of the phenomenon.

He also urged elders and youth of the district to come forward to proactively take part by planting maximum saplings during the plantation campaign to overcome environmental issues.

Related Topics

Pakistan Civil Society Muhammad Ali From

Recent Stories

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence ..

2 minutes ago

South Korea postpones football season over virus: ..

2 minutes ago

US President Trump Arrives in India for Historic V ..

2 minutes ago

Youth commits suicide in Faisalabad

3 minutes ago

Malaysian PM Mahathir submits resignation letter

3 minutes ago

Bahrain Announces First Case of Coronavirus Infect ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.