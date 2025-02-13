Tree plantation campaign launched in Lachi

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) The tree Plantation Campaign 2025 was officially launched at Government Primary School, Lachi on Thursday.

The campaign was inaugurated by planting a sapling in the school, which symbolized the commitment to a green and clean environment, the official source said.

This tree plantation campaign was launched under the EHS-GIZ project of SRSP, he said, adding the main objective of the drive was to promote environmental protection and increase the number of trees in the area.

On this occasion, TMA Lachi staff, school teachers, PTC members and SRSP representatives were present.

