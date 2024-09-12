Tree Plantation Campaign Launched In Multan Cantt
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 12, 2024 | 04:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) In line with the directives of the President of the Cantonment board and the Cantonment Executive Officer, a tree plantation walk was organized to raise public awareness here on Thursday.
The walk was attended by Assistant Secretary Wasim Amir, Garden Superintendent Chaudhry Zaheer Ahmed, Principal of Cantt Board Public school Banish Saeed, students, Vice President of Cantt Board Yaqoob Nasir, Member of Cantt Board Yaqoob Shera, and prominent figures from civil society.
At the end of the walk, participants planted saplings on Qasim Road.
Earlier, President Cantonment Board, Brig Mahmood ul Hassan inaugurated the monsoon tree plantation campaign by planting a sapling on Quaid-e-Azam Road as part of the Green and Prosperous Pakistan
Campaign.
Recent Stories
Royal Saudi Naval Forces Delegation Visits Pakistan Navy Led Ctf-150 at Bahrain
Economic projects in participation of Afghanistan move forward to practical impl ..
Impact of AI in Education on Teaching and Student Success
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 September 2024
Fazl rejects goat’s offer, says JUI-F part of opposition
Saudi envoy lauds Pakistan for introducing economic reforms
Apple’s New Rival? Infinix Plans to Release the World’s Thinnest 6mm Phone!
Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai
Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pakistan
Govt limits pension duration for eligible families for 10 years
Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed today
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NIM officers visit LDA6 minutes ago
-
TEPA seals 25 properties on parking violation6 minutes ago
-
DC forms committee to oversee Eid Milad Nabi arrangements6 minutes ago
-
PM, Sindh CM discuss political situation, development projects6 minutes ago
-
Urs celebrations of Hazrat Mian Mir Sahab begin6 minutes ago
-
Gillani, EU envoy discuss to enhance bilateral ties into strategic partnership16 minutes ago
-
BISE Nawabshah announces date for submission of enrollment forms16 minutes ago
-
Killer of cop eliminated by Bannu police within hours26 minutes ago
-
BISE Swat announces intermediate results 202426 minutes ago
-
Khawaja Asif terms CM KP statement of holding dialogue with Afghanistan attack on federation26 minutes ago
-
KP PML-N lawmakers call on PM Shehbaz26 minutes ago
-
Conjunctivitis cases on spike in DI Khan36 minutes ago