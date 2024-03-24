Tree plantation campaign launched in Nathiagali under Green Pakistan initiative 2024

(@FahadShabbir)

NATHIAGALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) Commissioner Hazara Division Syed Zaheer-ul-Islam Sunday inaugurated a significant tree plantation campaign at Nathia Gali Club, marking the commencement of the Green Pakistan Initiative 2024. The campaign aims to prioritize the planting of fruit-bearing trees.

Highlighting the objectives of the initiative, Commissioner Zaheer-ul-Islam emphasized the importance of promoting greenery in the Galyat region to foster social and economic development.

He underscored the invaluable role of forests in enhancing the natural beauty of the area and urged concerted efforts to prevent deforestation.

The inauguration ceremony, organized by the Galyat Development Authority (GDA as part of the Green Pakistan Initiative 2024, witnessed the presence of key figures including Director General Shah Rukh Ali, local government representatives, Forest Department officials, and delegates from various departments.

Commissioner Hazara Division urged relevant authorities to launch collaborative campaigns involving local residents and youth to combat deforestation and rejuvenate the environment. He emphasized the necessity of meticulously documenting all existing trees in the Galiyat region and ensuring continuous monitoring to safeguard against deforestation.