Tree plantation campaign launched in school

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Fatima Foundation Sukkur on Wednesday launched tree plantation campaign at Government Girls Primary School Ghareeb Abad Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Fatima Foundation Sukkur on Wednesday launched tree plantation campaign at Government Girls Primary school Ghareeb Abad Sukkur.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Fatima Foundation, Nosheen Khan highlighting the importance of plantation, she said trees always played an important role in enabling human beings to live in a healthy life.

She also appreciated teachers, staff and students for taking a healthy and environment friendly step.