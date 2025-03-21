Tree plantation campaign launched in south Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) On the occasion of the International Forests Day, a large-scale tree plantation campaign has been launched in south Punjab.

The campaign was officially inaugurated by Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Fuad Hashim Rabbani. Under his leadership, a total of 4,000 saplings were planted simultaneously as part of this initiative.

The Additional Chief Secretary marked the beginning of the campaign by planting a tree at the Agriculture Complex. He also participated in plantation activities at Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Agricultural University and MDA Officers' Cooperative Housing Society. A total of 1,500 saplings were planted at the Agriculture Complex, while 2,500 trees were planted at the MNS Agricultural University. The event at the Agriculture Complex saw the participation of 100 individuals, while hundreds of students joined the plantation drive at MNS Agricultural University.

During the campaign, the Agriculture Department aims to plant a total of 247,000 trees across South Punjab. The event was attended by Special Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Sarfaraz Khan Magasi, senior government officials, representatives of MDA Cooperative Housing Society, Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr.

Ishtiaq Ahmed Rajwana, faculty members and representatives of MDA Cooperative Housing Society.

Addressing the students of MNS Agriculture University, Additional Chief Secretary Fuad Hashim Rabbani emphasized the vital role of trees in enhancing the beauty of the land and creating a healthier environment. He highlighted that forests are essential in mitigating the adverse effects of climate change and maintaining ecological balance. He also pointed out that climate change poses challenges such as reduced agricultural productivity, making afforestation a necessary step to address these issues.

He further stated that "Green Punjab" is the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, under which the Forestry Department, Parks & Horticulture Authorities, and educational and government institutions will plant millions of trees. He urged every citizen to contribute by planting a tree to ensure a greener Pakistan for future generations.

As part of the event, the Additional Chief Secretary also distributed awards to students who won top positions in the poster competition held at the agricultural university to mark the International Forest day.