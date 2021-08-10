UrduPoint.com

Tree Plantation Campaign Launches At PMC

Sumaira FH 23 seconds ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 05:40 PM

Tree Plantation Campaign launches at PMC

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Tree plantation week has been launched by the Prime Foundation (PF) at Peshawar Medical College (PMC), Peshawar.

During the tree plantation week a large number of plant saplings would be planted in all the PF health institutions, hospitals and community service projects in various districts of the province.

According to a press release issued on Tuesday, this activity took place in the monsoon season as part of the 'Ten billion Tree Tsunami' nationwide campaign under the auspices of the Ministry of Climate Change, Government of Pakistan.

Dr. Muhammad Ishaq, Chairman BoD of PF, Advisor PF, Prof. Dr. Najeebul Haq and the Dean Faculty of Health Sciences Prof. Dr. Hafeez ur Rahman led the campaign by planting trees.

In the inaugural ceremony, the adviser PF, Prof. Dr. Najeeb ul Haq in his speech told the audience that it was Sadaq-e-jariyyah (sustained charity) in islam and was of extreme importance.

Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) told that even on doomsday if you had a sapling in your hand, and could plant, you should.

Adviser PF appreciated the government's commitment for the clean and green Pakistan and saw its coincidence with the Independence Day a happy omen. He urged that in accord with the teaching of the holy Qur'an we should cooperate over good. Dr. Muhammad Ishaq, Chairman BoD PF and the dean faculty of health sciences Prof. Dr. Hafeez ur Rahman also spoke at the ceremony.

It is worthwhile to mention that on Independence Day all the students and faculty have been asked to synchronize flag hoisting with planting at least one tree at their homes or in the neighborhood. Prizes and awards will be given to the students planting the highest number of trees during the week-long campaign.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tsunami Peshawar Independence All Government Billion

Recent Stories

Celebrate Independence Day with Ufone’s Befikri

Celebrate Independence Day with Ufone’s Befikri

12 minutes ago
 Inaugural Big 5 Construction Impact Awards salute ..

Inaugural Big 5 Construction Impact Awards salute region&#039;s project leaders

25 minutes ago
 59,747 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

59,747 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

25 minutes ago
 UAE leaders receive greetings from Arab, Islamic l ..

UAE leaders receive greetings from Arab, Islamic leaders on Hijri New Year

26 minutes ago
 Sharjah CP chairs SEC&#039;s meeting

Sharjah CP chairs SEC&#039;s meeting

40 minutes ago
 Rs 1.1 mln fine imposed on 714 profiteers

Rs 1.1 mln fine imposed on 714 profiteers

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.