Tree Plantation Campaign launches at PMC

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Tree plantation week has been launched by the Prime Foundation (PF) at Peshawar Medical College (PMC), Peshawar.

During the tree plantation week a large number of plant saplings would be planted in all the PF health institutions, hospitals and community service projects in various districts of the province.

According to a press release issued on Tuesday, this activity took place in the monsoon season as part of the 'Ten billion Tree Tsunami' nationwide campaign under the auspices of the Ministry of Climate Change, Government of Pakistan.

Dr. Muhammad Ishaq, Chairman BoD of PF, Advisor PF, Prof. Dr. Najeebul Haq and the Dean Faculty of Health Sciences Prof. Dr. Hafeez ur Rahman led the campaign by planting trees.

In the inaugural ceremony, the adviser PF, Prof. Dr. Najeeb ul Haq in his speech told the audience that it was Sadaq-e-jariyyah (sustained charity) in islam and was of extreme importance.

Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) told that even on doomsday if you had a sapling in your hand, and could plant, you should.

Adviser PF appreciated the government's commitment for the clean and green Pakistan and saw its coincidence with the Independence Day a happy omen. He urged that in accord with the teaching of the holy Qur'an we should cooperate over good. Dr. Muhammad Ishaq, Chairman BoD PF and the dean faculty of health sciences Prof. Dr. Hafeez ur Rahman also spoke at the ceremony.

It is worthwhile to mention that on Independence Day all the students and faculty have been asked to synchronize flag hoisting with planting at least one tree at their homes or in the neighborhood. Prizes and awards will be given to the students planting the highest number of trees during the week-long campaign.