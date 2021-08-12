Tree plantation campaign launches in SALU

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto on Thursday launched a new tree plantation campaign in connection with Prime Minister's initiative to plant maximum trees to improve the environment.

Talking to the participants, SALU VC Ibupoto said that we should plant maximum trees for the survival of the all living beings on the earth. He said that every Pakistani should participate in the tree plantation drive because it's our prime responsibility to save the natural environment.

The ceremony was attended by Registrar, faculty members, officers and employees.