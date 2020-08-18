Tree plantation campaign starts at FESCO office

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :Tree plantation campaign has been kicked off at FESCO Headquarter under 'Plant for Pakistan' programme.

FESCO spokesman said here on Tuesday that Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FESCO Engineer Shafiqul Hasan planted a sapling in the lawn of FESCO Headquarters to inaugurate the plantation drive.

He said that FESCO had devised a comprehensive plan to plant maximum trees at all grid stations and offices across its region including Faisalabad-I Circle, Faisalabad-II Circle, Jhang Circle, Sargodha Circle and Mianwali Circle.

He said that FESCO Chief had also issued necessary direction to all Xens and Sub Divisional Officers (SDOs) to ensure maximum tree plantation in their respective jurisdiction so that FESCO could also contribute its role in "Plant for Pakistan" programme.