Tree Plantation Campaign Starts At SHC Larkana
Muhammad Irfan Published May 20, 2024 | 09:36 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) The Sindh High Court Circuit Branch Larkana started a tree plantation campaign on Monday and more than 300 local trees were planted to promote environmental sustainability.
Justice Shamsuddin Abbasi and Justice Agha Faisal along with lawyers inaugurated the campaign by planting a sapling in the premises of Sindh High Court Circuit Branch.
Justice Shamsuddin Abbasi said the campaign was an important step towards making the High Court green and environment friendly, a press release said.
