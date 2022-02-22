Tree plantation campaign starts in Shikarpur

Sambara Scouts Open Group on Tuesday started a tree plantation campaign in Shikarpur district during a ceremony

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :Sambara Scouts Open Group on Tuesday started a tree plantation campaign in Shikarpur district during a ceremony.

According to founder member of Sambara scouts open group, Haji Shoukat Ali Balouch, more than 500 trees planted at the district scouts headquarters and different parts of the city.

While talking to media persons, he further said that trees were beauty of the city and campaign would be continued for five days.

Advocate Imtiaz, Siraj Ahmed Soomro, Akbar Brohi, Abdul Razzaque Lakho among others were also present on the occasion.