Tree plantation campaign still continue under clean, green project: DC

Okara,: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) : Deputy Commissioner Okara Maryam Khan here on Wednesday expressed that tree plantation campaign under clean and green campaign is still continued.

Talking to media, she said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had launched this campaign across the country to protect the future of new generation and eliminate the environmental pollution.

Maryam underlined that world is facing global warming issue due to environmental pollution.

If government fails to take solid measure to control the current pollution than region will face many problems regarding environment.

It is a collective effort and every citizen should take part in this campaign to make the country clean and green, she added.

