UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tree Plantation Campaign Still Continue Under Clean, Green Project: DC

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 12:37 PM

Tree plantation campaign still continue under clean, green project: DC

Deputy Commissioner Okara Maryam Khan here on Wednesday expressed that tree plantation campaign under clean and green campaign is still continued

Okara,: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) : Deputy Commissioner Okara Maryam Khan here on Wednesday expressed that tree plantation campaign under clean and green campaign is still continued.

Talking to media, she said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had launched this campaign across the country to protect the future of new generation and eliminate the environmental pollution.

Maryam underlined that world is facing global warming issue due to environmental pollution.

If government fails to take solid measure to control the current pollution than region will face many problems regarding environment.

It is a collective effort and every citizen should take part in this campaign to make the country clean and green, she added.

\378

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister World Okara Media Government Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Meat-lover Nawaz Sharif tired of eating jail food

1 minute ago

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Bajwa meets Mik ..

2 minutes ago

House of Sharif' baffled over PM's successful US v ..

2 minutes ago

PM Imran Khan presents a new face of Pakistan: Ali ..

2 minutes ago

At Least 11 People Killed, Over 30 Missing as Resu ..

2 minutes ago

Is Maryam Nawaz upset over Bilawal’s supportive ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.