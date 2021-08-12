Tree plantation campaign to be launched from August 14: DG

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 04:49 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Director General City District Government Khizar Hayat Khan Thursday said that a tree plantation campaign would be launched on August 14 to mark the Independence Day.

He expressed these views during a meeting which was chaired by Member Provincial Assembly Ayesha Banoki while committee member Irfan Saleem, Architect City District Government Rabia Noorin, Deputy Development Shariq Khan and others attended the meeting.

Briefing the committee, the DG said the campaign which would continue till end of the current month was being launched on the directives of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and it would help ensure a clean and green environment to citizens besides adding to the beauty of the metropolis.

Giving details, he pointed out that the trees would be planted during the ambitious drive at various places including Dalazak Road, Baghbanan under the Japanese technique Miawaki.

He said that a tree grew quickly as a result of this technique and added that the agriculture department would provide trees for the drive.

A publicity campaign would also be launched to promote tourism by highlighting the importance and significance of historical places.

He said steps would be taken to clean and beautify Wazir Bagh, Chowk-e-Yaad gaar, Ghanta Ghar, Shalimar Bagh and Wazir Bagh. He said measures would also be taken for protection of historic gates of Peshawar, protection and preservation of historical places.

He said lighting would also be provided to enhance the beauty of the historic Chuha gujjar Bridge.

