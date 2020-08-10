UrduPoint.com
Tree Plantation Campaign To Develop Greenery All Over Pakistan : MNA Syma Nadeem

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :Federal Parliamentary Secretary, ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination MNA Syma Nadeem has appreciated the launching of the Tree Plantation campaign by Prime Minister Imran Khan and termed it a greatest effort for the best interests of the country.

She stated this while speaking on the occasion of planting a sapling in connection with the tree plantation campaign, said a spokesperson to the MNA on Monday.

She said everyone should participate in the campaign for a green and clean Pakistan as it will help enhancing greenery in the country.

Hundreds of thousands of trees would be planted through the campaign, she added.

More Stories From Pakistan

