Tree Plantation Campaigns Launched In Sukkur

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 05:49 PM

Commissioner Sukkur, Shafique Ahmed Mahesar on Tuesday asked the Forest department to continue actively carrying out tree plantation campaigns with the close coordination of other departments specifically in collaboration with the local government and district commissioners (DCs) of Sukkur division

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Commissioner Sukkur, Shafique Ahmed Mahesar on Tuesday asked the Forest department to continue actively carrying out tree plantation campaigns with the close coordination of other departments specifically in collaboration with the local government and district commissioners (DCs) of Sukkur division.

While presiding over a meeting held to review campaign plans, the Commissioner said that We are, and will, continue actively carrying out tree plantation campaigns across the region.

Our aim is to plant maximum trees adding that we are going to successfully achieve our target and more saplings are being planted daily, he said, adding that all the trees being planted should be afforded proper care.

Employees of all industries and factories where trees have been planted must display a sense of civic responsibility.

Taking care of trees is not the responsibility of any individual or government entity, rather, it is one that we all collectively share, said the commissioner.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Rana Adil Taswar told the meeting that the Commissioner generally aim for "quick results" whenever they embark on mass plantation drives, leading to adverse effects on the environment.

The meeting was attended by revenue officers, Deputy Director Planning,DFO Forest, TMAs and other officials.

