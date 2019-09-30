Tree plantation can help mitigate glacial melting: Amin Aslam

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam Monday said climate change resulting glacier melting in the region could be mitigated through tree plantation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ):Adviser to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam Monday said climate change resulting glacier melting in the region could be mitigated through tree plantation.

He made the remarks while briefing the Senate Standing Committee on Climate Change with Senator Sitara Ayaz in the chair.

He said owing to the impending threat of climate change it was necessary to make adaptation and reduction measures. A $ 50,000 fund would be established for 16 valleys in the northern areas facing direct impacts of environmental degradation, he added.

Amin Aslam said early warning systems could help create awareness among the masses regarding glacial lake outburst flooding. Planting a tree could make a difference but the glaciers were above the tree line, he added.

The adviser said a "Responsible Tourism" project was being launched in collaboration with the Aga Khan Foundation where local culture would be preserved in tourism endeavours.

The Billion Tree Afforestation Project, he said, had the local community involved in the project. Unless the communities were involved, the project could not become successful.

The adviser briefed the committee that zero carbon emission buses would operate in Karachi. The Asian Development Bank would provide $500 million for the project where it was the first transport project funded under the Green Climate Fund.

For the first time, the Prime Minister's Committee on Climate Change had been formed which included some ministers, he added.

Senator Sitara Ayaz said the prime minister talked about climate change in the United Nations. The Climate Change Authority had not been formed where much had been heard about it. She said the projects were started but could not be completed. She welcomed the initiative in Karachi to punish people found littering or throwing garbage openly, adding the garbage heaps in the federal capital had turned the people's life miserable.

Senator Samina Saeed said the sanitary workers did not receive salaries for several months in the federal capital. She alleged that it seemed that the mayor was intentionally not paying salaries to them which was condemnable.

Secretary Climate Change Hassan Nasir Jamy briefed the committee that the Climate Change Authority's first act was made in 2017. The delay in the establishment of this authority was due to the departmental hiccups where service structures for the authority were to be formed.

"There are four members of this authority, the authority will work on climate change. As soon as the service structures are created, people will be recruited through advertisements in the dailies. The recruitment process will be started by the end of October," he added.