Tree Plantation Ceremony
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 11, 2024 | 04:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) A 'tree plantation ' ceremony was held at in tehsil Sillanwali by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz representatives of PP-78 as part of the 'A Plant for Pakistan ' campaign on Sunday.
Member Punjab Assembly Rana Munawar Ghous Khan was the chief guest of the ceremony and he along with party representatives and workers planted saplings at the municipal committee office.
Rana Munawar Ghous said, "We have to plant maximum trees for a pollution-free environment and a green Pakistan. Every individual on this Independence Day should plant a tree."
Party representatives including Rana Nadeem, Makhdoom Shah Kameer and others were present.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 August 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024
Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem
Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to designated roles under Constituti ..
Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen
Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris Olympics 2024
Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ
Realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Technology at 828 Fan Festival
Over 100 Palestinians martyred in Israeli strike during prayer in Gaza
Urfi Javed acknowledges error in leak of private photos
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Parliament's legislative authority is supreme: Rana Sanaullah10 hours ago
-
CM pays homage to Lieutenant Aziz10 hours ago
-
AJK minister urges media to amplify Kashmir cause, promises support for press club10 hours ago
-
Minorities in Balochistan fully protected: Bugti10 hours ago
-
Kotri barrage to attain medium flood in coming days10 hours ago
-
Double murder over old enmity10 hours ago
-
Dialogue programme on flood, natural disasters held in Hyderabad10 hours ago
-
Minister directs assistance of flood affected people of Kohat10 hours ago
-
District administration marks minorities day10 hours ago
-
Road paving works in Hyderabad started10 hours ago
-
Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan eulogizes literary contribution of Allama Ghulam Mustafa Qasmi12 hours ago
-
Ministry to hold ‘Health Week’ in Islamabad from August 1213 hours ago