Tree Plantation Ceremony

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 11, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Tree plantation ceremony

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) A 'tree plantation ' ceremony was held at in tehsil Sillanwali by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz representatives of PP-78 as part of the 'A Plant for Pakistan ' campaign on Sunday.

Member Punjab Assembly Rana Munawar Ghous Khan was the chief guest of the ceremony and he along with party representatives and workers planted saplings at the municipal committee office.

Rana Munawar Ghous said, "We have to plant maximum trees for a pollution-free environment and a green Pakistan. Every individual on this Independence Day should plant a tree."

Party representatives including Rana Nadeem, Makhdoom Shah Kameer and others were present.

