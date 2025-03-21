Open Menu

Tree Plantation Ceremony Held At Arts Council

Faizan Hashmi Published March 21, 2025 | 04:20 PM

Tree plantation ceremony held at Arts Council

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) The Punjab Council of the Arts Sargodha Division Friday organised a tree plantation campaign titled "Plant for Pakistan" in line with the directives of the Punjab government.

Various saplings were planted at the council’s office to promote environmental awareness.

The event was celebrated with great enthusiasm under the supervision of the Sargodha Arts Council.

Deputy Director Asad Rabbani, Assistant Director Muhammad Farooq Khawaja, Assistant Director Muhammad Khan Hargan, and Assistant Director Dr.

Muhammad Muzammil Murtaza highlighted the significance of tree plantation and its crucial role in environmental conservation.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Director Punjab Council of the Arts Sargodha Asad Ahmad emphasized the need for environmental protection and awareness.

He stated that tree plantation not only preserves the environment but also contributes to the efficient use of energy and natural resources.

