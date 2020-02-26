UrduPoint.com
Tree Plantation Ceremony Held At Women University

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 07:08 PM

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Women University Swabi launched spring tree plantation campaign in a ceremony held on here Wednesday and urged upon students to plant a sapling to contribute clean and green Pakistan.

Vice Chancellor Women University Swabi Prof. Dr. Imtiaz Ali Khan inaugurated trees plantation campaign by planting a sapling. Additional Assistant Commissioner of Lahore Sana Hafeez also planted a sapling on this occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Dr. Imtiaz Ali Khan said that student should plant at least one sapling to contribute Clean and Green Pakistan campaign of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that planting more and more trees has become a dire and urgent need of time to avoid global warming.

It is pleasing that Women University, Swabi is focusing on planting indigenous fruit and shady trees species and it has become a role model for other Universities by achieving the targets of thousands of tree plantations.

On this occasion, Additional Assistant Commissioner Sana Hafeez said that various communities, organizations should come forward to contribute in tree plantation campaign.

