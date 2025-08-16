Tree plantation ceremony held in Chichawatni forest

SAHIWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) A plantation ceremony was organized in the Chichawatni forest to promote environmental awareness and encourage tree plantation to make the environment greener and more sustainable.

According to commissioner office, the ceremony was attended by prominent officials, including Commissioner Sahiwal Dr. Asif Tufail, DC Shahid Mehmood, and other dignitaries and all the participants planted saplings with their Names.

In his address, Dr. Asif Tufail emphasized the importance of tree plantation in improving the environment.

He highlighted that environmental pollution is a significant problem today and that planting more trees can help mitigate this issue.

He urged the civil society to play an active role in supporting the government's efforts to promote tree plantation.

He stressed the importance of regular care and irrigation of trees to ensure their survival and growth.

The plantation ceremony demonstrated the government's commitment to environmental sustainability and its efforts to promote a greener future for the country.

