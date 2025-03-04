Tree plantation ceremony organized under " Billion Plus"

Under "Billion Plus" initiative, a grand tree plantation ceremony was organized on Tuesday at PAF Base in collaboration with the District Administration, Forest Department and Pakistan Air Force

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) Under "billion Plus" initiative, a grand tree plantation ceremony was organized on Tuesday at PAF Base in collaboration with the District Administration, Forest Department and Pakistan Air Force.

The ceremony was inaugurated by Commissioner Kohat, Mutasim Billah Shah by planting an olive tree.

Base Commander Khurram Bashir, Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Abdul Akram, Divisional Forest Officer, Arsalan Tariq and other officials, officers and trainees of PAF and field staff of Forest Department and CDGAD, District Administration present on the occasion.

Over 30,000 sapling will be planted under the initiative.

APP/azq/378

APP/ahn