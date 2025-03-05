Tree Plantation Ceremony Organized Under " Billion Plus" Intiative
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 05, 2025 | 11:20 AM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) Under "billion Plus" initiative, a grand tree plantation ceremony has been organized at PAF Base in collaboration with the District Administration, Forest Department and Pakistan Air Force.
The ceremony was inaugurated by Commissioner, Mutasim Billah Shah by planting an olive tree.
Base Commander Khurram Bashir, Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Abdul Akram, Divisional Forest Officer, Arsalan Tariq and other officials, officers and trainees of PAF, staff of Forest Department, CDGAD and District Administration present on the occasion.
Over 3,0000 saplings will be planted under the initiative.
APP/azq/378
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 March 2025
Extraordinary Arab Summit approves Egypt's Gaza early recovery, reconstruction p ..
Al Ain witnesses largest sports gathering during Ramadan
UAE President commends Mohammed bin Rashid’s initiatives, efforts in advancing ..
UAE President exchanges Ramadan greetings with Rulers of Emirates, declares Shei ..
Research study finds refusal by 22% of parents in vaccinating children at Peshaw ..
Tree plantation ceremony organized under " Billion Plus"
WASA directed to ensure best water supply and drainage facilities during Ramaza ..
Govt. steers country toward stability: Qaiser Sheikh
MPA chairs meeting to address problems of Khairmato area's
AC Dera takes action against butchers for overcharging
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Tree plantation ceremony organized under " Billion Plus" intiative5 minutes ago
-
Add'l Foreign Secretary discusses trade ties with Bangladesh commerce secretary5 minutes ago
-
Grief prevails in Bannu after two blasts as police expands investigation35 minutes ago
-
Five booked for kidnapping, assaulting teenage girl35 minutes ago
-
Motorcyclist killed in road mishap45 minutes ago
-
Shabir Shah lauds Kashmiris for unwavering commitment to freedom45 minutes ago
-
Wah Medical College convocation held45 minutes ago
-
Environmental problem a grave concern, says Parliamentary Secretary45 minutes ago
-
1122 completes rescue operation in Bannu; 41 people recovered1 hour ago
-
President, PM condemn terrorist attack on Bannu Cantonment2 hours ago
-
Security forces foil terrorist attack on Bannu Cantonment11 hours ago
-
Governing body announces March 17 as election date of NPC11 hours ago