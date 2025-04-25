Open Menu

Tree Plantation, Cleanliness Drive Launched In GGDC No-1

Faizan Hashmi Published April 25, 2025 | 03:20 PM

Tree plantation, cleanliness drive launched in GGDC No-1

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) A tree plantation and cleanliness campaign was launched at Government Girls Degree College(GGDC) No. 1 here on Friday.

The event was supervised by the college’s Principal Aafia Saadat. Commissioner Dera, Zafar-ul-Islam Khattak participated as the chief guest, while Deputy Commissioner Sarah Rehman and Dean of Gomal Medical College Dr. Naseem Saba also attended as special guests.

On the occasion, the commissioner, deputy commissioner, and other dignitaries planted trees to formally inaugurate the plantation campaign.

The chief guest awarded an honorary shield to security in-charge Kulsoom Manan in recognition of her excellent performance.

Addressing the ceremony Commissioner Zafar-ul-Islam Khattak said cleanliness was half of faith, and tree plantation was a gift for future generations.

Thus, he added, ”We must make cleanliness a part of our daily lives and ensure to plant at least one tree each year and take care of it."

He added the government was determined to make Dera Ismail Khan a clean, green, and peaceful city. If all educational institutions, offices, and neighborhoods join this initiative, not only would the environment improve, but the incidence of diseases would also significantly decrease.

APP/slm

Recent Stories

Muhammad Ahsan Tahir: Driving Pakistan's Digital R ..

Muhammad Ahsan Tahir: Driving Pakistan's Digital Revolution Through Vision and A ..

15 minutes ago
 UN urges Pakistan, India to exercise restraint aft ..

UN urges Pakistan, India to exercise restraint after Pahalgam attack

3 hours ago
 Arshad Nadeem Prepares for Historic Victory at Asi ..

Arshad Nadeem Prepares for Historic Victory at Asian Championship in South Korea

3 hours ago
 Nida Dar takes break from cricket due to mental he ..

Nida Dar takes break from cricket due to mental health

3 hours ago
 At least four killed in in landmine blast near Que ..

At least four killed in in landmine blast near Quetta

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 April 2025

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 April 2025

6 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 14 Lahore Qalandars vs. Peshawar Za ..

PSL 2025 Match 14 Lahore Qalandars vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who W ..

21 hours ago
 Pakistan Rangers detain Indian BSF soldier for bor ..

Pakistan Rangers detain Indian BSF soldier for border violation

21 hours ago
 PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock ho ..

PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today

21 hours ago
 What will be future of Asia Cup 2025, T20 World Cu ..

What will be future of Asia Cup 2025, T20 World Cup 2026 and Champions Trophy 20 ..

21 hours ago
 Gold price remains unchanged in Pakistan’s local ..

Gold price remains unchanged in Pakistan’s local markets

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan