Tree plantation, cleanliness drive launched in GGDC No-1

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) A tree plantation and cleanliness campaign was launched at Government Girls Degree College(GGDC) No. 1 here on Friday.

The event was supervised by the college’s Principal Aafia Saadat. Commissioner Dera, Zafar-ul-Islam Khattak participated as the chief guest, while Deputy Commissioner Sarah Rehman and Dean of Gomal Medical College Dr. Naseem Saba also attended as special guests.

On the occasion, the commissioner, deputy commissioner, and other dignitaries planted trees to formally inaugurate the plantation campaign.

The chief guest awarded an honorary shield to security in-charge Kulsoom Manan in recognition of her excellent performance.

Addressing the ceremony Commissioner Zafar-ul-Islam Khattak said cleanliness was half of faith, and tree plantation was a gift for future generations.

Thus, he added, ”We must make cleanliness a part of our daily lives and ensure to plant at least one tree each year and take care of it."

He added the government was determined to make Dera Ismail Khan a clean, green, and peaceful city. If all educational institutions, offices, and neighborhoods join this initiative, not only would the environment improve, but the incidence of diseases would also significantly decrease.

APP/slm