Tree Plantation Drive
Faizan Hashmi Published March 25, 2025 | 06:20 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) A tree plantation campaign was launched at the University of Chenab as part of efforts to promote environmental sustainability and a greener Pakistan.
The event was attended by Assistant Commissioner of (Coordination) Gujrat, Habeeba Bilal, along with university administration and students.
As part of the campaign, 100 saplings were planted on the university premises to contribute to environmental improvement and pollution reduction.
Speaking on the occasion, the assistant commissioner emphasized the importance of tree plantation and urged students to take responsibility for nurturing trees to ensure a healthier environment for future generations.
The district administration reaffirmed its commitment to accelerating plantation drives in both public and private institutions to make Gujrat greener and more beautiful.
