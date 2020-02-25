Tree plantation drive at Ghulm Muhammad Mahar Medical College (GMMC)

A tree plantation drive regarding spring season has been launched at Ghulm Muhammad Mahar Medical College (GMMC) Sukkur, Principal, Dr Aftab Soomro, faculty members and students planted saplings in various parts of the college on Tuesday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) : A tree plantation drive regarding spring season has been launched at Ghulm Muhammad Mahar Medical College (GMMC) Sukkur, Principal, Dr Aftab Soomro, faculty members and students planted saplings in various parts of the college on Tuesday.

Professor Dr Aftab Soomro on the occasion said "Plants, trees and greenery are the true old friends of human beings who play pivotal role in keeping environment pleasant, healthy and livable." He said that tree plantation drive could become a success story only when we do not forget about the sapling after planting it till it becomes a strong tree.

"Every one of us should plant a tree on his or her birthday and this culture can bring about a real green revolution only in a few years,"he suggested.

Dr Soomro emphasized the need to plant more and more trees in health related institutions and said that patients admitted in hospitals could be helped a lot in the process of their recovery by providing them a healthy, natural and green atmosphere.