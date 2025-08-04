Open Menu

Tree Plantation Drive At Kunjah Hospital

Sumaira FH Published August 04, 2025 | 05:30 PM

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) As part of the 2025 monsoon tree plantation and Independence Day celebrations, a tree plantation ceremony was held at Major Shabbir Sharif Shaheed Hospital, Kunjah.

Divisional Forest Officer Gujrat Syed Sajjad Haider Zaidi, Medical Superintendent Dr.

Azhar Ehsan Butt, Medical Officer Dr. Asma Mansha, and hospital staff participated in the event.

Saplings were planted on the hospital premises, where speakers emphasized the role of plantation in environmental sustainability and public health.

